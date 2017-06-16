On the day that would have been Tupac Shakur‘s 46th birthday, fans are getting a chance to get a glimpse into the Hip-Hop legend’s life and legacy.

Despite all of the controversy surrounding his life, death, and legacy, Pac was an enigma when it came to music. The only MC to successfully accomplish getting a crowd to grind on a honey while teaching a woman her worth, Tupac’s ability to reach such a vast and diverse audience and invoke passion and emotion still remain untouched. The true embodiment of a gangster and a gentleman, Pac served as a role model for every young man and a crush for the young women.

Pac also had a complex position in Hip-Hop, being somewhat of a champion and a voice for the hood; Pac said and did things that many only dreamed of. Whether it was openly standing up against police brutality or calling hypocritical policies in America, Pac spoke his mind and the truth.

With the reemergence of his story comes the resuscitation of his classic records that not only taught you about THUG life but kept the parties jumping. In honor of Tupac’s birthday, The Source has comprised a list of Tupac’s top five songs that are guaranteed to keep your head bobbing.

Check out our picks below and tweet us your top five favorite Tupac songs, we would love to hear from you.