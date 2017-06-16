Brittney Crush and producer TyNitty bring us something for the ladies to scream at the top of their lungs. “Lying to my face that’s a sin” is the opening line to this songwriter’s head-turning hit. Crush writes all the lyrics in “Can’t Listen” and describes this track as “aggressively simple”.

TyNitty compliments the singer with a production that can easily fit some of today’s top charted hip/hop artists. This comes as no surprise being that producer TyNitty has worked with rappers like Lloyd Banks and J-Stone. The contrast displayed on this track is one that both females and males will take a liking too.



Can’t Listen is available now on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and all major music platforms.

Crush is currently in the studio working on new material, modeling and an on-air Radio Personality (Mon-Fri) in her hometown. Many describe this young go-getter as a trailblazer with a unique energy of her own. “I come from Hartford. The only way I can describe it is “REAL.” However, creatively, we have a lot of hidden gems and I just want to show it; be a depiction of my city and my people. I’m doing it for the real.”