Jordan Brand Unveils Yet Two New Fire Models…

Jordan Brand reveals upcoming release for Fall 2017, coming courtesy of the Air Jordan Michael Jordan wore when he competed for his first three peat with the Bulls in back in ’93. Given two editions with the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 4 in cool grey colorways. The Air Jordan 8 comes decked out in a eye-catching silhouette with a tonal suede with leather details and signature graphic heel panels. The Air Jordan 4 is slated to release this year coming equipped with a “Bred” color scheme and a black suede upper with cement grey upper detailing. Are you feeling the two colorways? Check out more images of the colorways in the gallery below.

We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the release of the Air Jordan 8 “Cool Grey” and “Cement” colorways.