A judge on Thursday granted model Karrueche Tran a restraining order against singer and ex-boyfriend Chris Brown for the next five years.

Tran testified in court Thursday, telling a judge that Brown, 28, demanded she return diamond rings he had gifted her, to which she refused, according to TMZ. He became aggressive after that, she claimed.

The 29-year-old alleged in court that Brown texted her violent threats, such as, “I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games,” along with, “Bitch I will beat the s— out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.”

In February, PEOPLE obtained court documents in which Tran also alleged that Brown had threatened to kill her, saying he “threatened to kill me over text messages,” “threatened to harass my friends” and “threatened to shoot me.”