Sheesh… The Summer Is Going To Be Litty With These ’97 Releases!

Nike has went all out with releases and we have yet another iconic release to look forward to this summer. The biggest Air Max releases has been the “Silver Bullet” and the “Metallic Gold” colorways. Official images have been released of the snakeskin-themed option on the Nike Air Max 97. The sneaker comes equipped with a vibrant white contrast with synthetic python textures on the mudguard. The tonal pair features the reflective 3m piping on the upper and tongue with a the original reflective scheme.

The Nike Air Max 97 White Snakeskin is expected to release in the Summer 2017. Check out images of the Nike Air Max 97 in the gallery below.