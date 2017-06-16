Reebok and the brand’s freshest faces, Rae Sremmurd, released an exclusive video as part of the brand’s new “Classic Leather” campaign for the iconic Classic Leather sneaker. The international rap-duo, donned their most stylish looks, complete with Reebok Classic Leather sneaker to play a game of ‘Swae or Slim’.

This video captures their personal style, infectious energy and the vibrancy of their rockstar lifestyle. The guys have to flip their paddles back and forth, exposing their unique personalities and revealing insider secrets like who can rap faster and who has the better style.

Known for their fun and fearless style choices from the stage to the red carpet, brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi have undoubtedly become influential tastemakers in music, fashion and popular culture.

Rae Sremmurd have created a signature look that is just as diverse and unique as their assortment of hit singles. Whether on or off the stage. But, regardless of how advanced their outfits might be, they’re always able to pair their looks with the Classic Leather.

Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers are available now at Reebok.com