Joyner Lucas begins his reign to stardom now delivery debut album 508-507-2209. Now signed with Atlantic Records, he’s kicking it off with his first 16-track LP featuring Mystikal, Snoh Aalegra, and Stefflon Don. He has already racked up over 8 million views on his powerful single, “I’m Sorry.”

Lucas describes the project as a mixture of everything. He says he doesn’t have any real outside influences and that it all comes from his mind.

“Again, that’s really for the people to listen to and give me feedback. There’s lot of storytelling records on here,” Lucas said.

Check out the exclusive interview below with Joyner Lucas x TheSource.com

TheSource.com: Describe Your Sound And Overall Sound?

Joyner Lucas: “My sound is something that I’m still trying to figure out, but I guess you could say storytelling, emotion, lyricism..it varies because each record gives you a different sound.”

Q: What Are Your Plans With Your Music This Summer?

A: “Tour, music videos, more events, more face showing…um regular sh*t Ion know how to answer that [laughs]”

Q: What Prominent Or Upcoming Inspires Your Music?

A: “I get inspiration from Calvin Harris, it’s different my playlist..you know DJ Slink, Calvin Harris, DJ Snake…I’m into to like EDM, I barely listen to Hip-Hop music to keep it one hundred with you”

Q: What Do You Hope Fans Take From Your Music?

A: “That’s another question I can’t answer because each record you’re meant to take something different.”

Q: What Would You Say Sets You Apart From The Others In The Game Right Now?

A: “My videos and storytelling easily!”

