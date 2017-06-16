Christopher Lowman is proud to introduce his F/W 17 menswear collection. Manufactured in New York City and inspired by various references including “The Outsiders,” Christopher Lowman’s collection re-imagines the 1980’s Rockstar by incorporating unique patterns and a refined fit. Christopher Lowman uses high-end materials, masculine form, unique pattern making, and modern tailoring to create luxury menswear.

Born and raised in New York City, Christopher began his career in 2014 interning for menswear brands. At the age of 21, Christopher was assigned to an internship at Pyer Moss working closely with the designer and assistants. As Christopher soaked in all of the knowledge he was provided, he gained the confidence to start his own company.

Check out the collection’s looks below!