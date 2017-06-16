Hip Hop artist Cashrac, originally from Queens, NY, has a style that is needed in the Hip Hop industry. His rhymes is straight bars without the drug talk. He’s bringing the true elements of Hip Hop back on the table where you can actually visualize what he is spitting.

The “I’m The Man” Freestyle off of 50 Cent’s hit single featuring Chris Brown is sure to keep your attention. The video is simplistic but effective at the same time. Cashrac definitely doesn’t need all the glitz and glamour to get his point across.

Check out Cashrac’s “I’m The Man” Freestyle video featuring the talented vocalist Kenny LS below: