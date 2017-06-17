The apple truly does not fall far from the tree.

Chris Rivers, son of legendary Big Pun, is gearing up to release his debut album DeLorean on July 14, 2017. Today he gave fans a taste of what is to come, paying tribute to both Tupac and single mothers with the artistic and emoji-filled visuals for “Lord Knows.” The video comes on the heels of the release of Lionsgate’s biopic telling the story of Tupac’s life titled “All Eyez On Me.”

Shot on 191st St., the song itself incorporates the use of Tupac’s song titles in its chorus and parellels “Brenda’s Got A Baby.” This feel-good, soulful record features D-Block artist Dyce Payne with production by Nacion.

DeLorean is available for pre-order on ThatsHipHopMusic.com and you can check out the video for Lord Knows below.



Lord Knows (Official Video) by Chris Rivers on VEVO.