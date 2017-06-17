Jay Z plans to give out a very special gift this Father’s Day. The mogul, inspired by the fundraising drives from Southerners on New Ground and Color of Change that bailed out mothers on Mother’s Day, revealed that he will donate to those organizations to bail out fathers this Sunday on Father’s Day.

In an op-ed for TIME, the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee wrote: “Last month for Mother’s Day, organizations like Southerners on New Ground and Color of Change did a major fundraising drive to bail out 100 mothers for Mother’s Day. “Color of Change’s exposè on the for-profit bail industry provides deeper strategy behind this smart and inspiring action. This Father’s Day, I’m supporting those same organizations to bail out fathers who can’t afford the due process our democracy promises.”

Hov said he became obsessed with the cause after working on “Time: The Kalief Browder Story,” adding that cases like Browder’s and Sandra Bland’s inspired him to study the issue.

“On any given day over 400,000 people, convicted of no crime, are held in jail because they cannot afford to buy their freedom,” he wrote. Later, he added: “One in 9 black children has an incarcerated parent. Families are forced to take on more debt, often in predatory lending schemes created by bail bond insurers.”

“As a father with a growing family, it’s the least I can do,” he said. “But philanthropy is not a long fix, we have to get rid of these inhumane practices altogether. We can’t fix our broken criminal justice system until we take on the exploitative bail industry.”