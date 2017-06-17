Juvenile was arrested in New Orleans today (June 17) just hours after he finished a concert at the Southport Hall in Louisiana, after a judge discovered the rapper owes $150,000 in child support to the mother of his teenage son, reports the New Orleans Advocate.

The payments were due to the mother of his son, Dionne Williams, between 2012 and 2013. A ruling at the time determined the rapper owed $170,000. He put up just $20,000 of it in April.

Williams accuses Juvenile of failing to pay more than $71,000 between 2013 and last month, according to court records obtained by the Advocate.

Juvenile was ordered to pay the whopping amount or spend 30 days in jail.