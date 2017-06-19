Only days after the drop of his fourth studio album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, 2 Chainz graces his fans with first music video coming off of the album.

The visual for “Blue Cheese” featuring trap trio sensation, Migos, was directed by DAPS – known for his work with artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul, Young Thug and more.

In the video 2 Chainz and Migos turn up on the grounds of what looks like abandoned Atlanta’s housing project, surrounded by kids playing ball, with models presented on a giant cross-shaped runway.

Check out the video below: