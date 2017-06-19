In a recent interview, DJ Khaled reflects on the key players who helped make his latest hit single, “Wild Thoughts”, a reality. Many people were surprised to hear PartyNextDoor’s name among the main contributing writers behind the summer hit. However, the OVO singer is no stranger to the songwriting game. PND’s pen has proven to have impressive hit-making skills, as his contributions helped numerous songs achieve their full potential.

Here are five hit songs that include writing credits from PartyNextDoor.

1.”Work” – Rihanna

This song was released as the lead single off of Rihanna’s Anti, and PND’s fellow Carribean roots made him the perfect mastermind behind this track. The brilliantly catchy single peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and continued to dominate the rest of 2016 as arguably one of the biggest songs of the year.

2. “Shining” – DJ Khaled featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z

Queen Bey and Hova are among two of the only artists who can get away with dropping a song right after the biggest music award show of the year, The Grammys. DJ Khaled recruited the power duo for one of the first singles off of his highly anticipated 2017 album, Grateful. Again, PartyNextDoor is one of the writers who contributed to this smash hit. PND took to his instagram to post several proud posts as the song continued to rule the radio.

3. “Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

DJ Khaled seems to have found his right hand man. This latest single off of Grateful took social media by an absolute storm with its flip of a classic Carlos Santana “Maria Maria” sample and super hot visual. Although the track premiered just three days ago, the music video currently sits at over 20 million views on YouTube, half of which were garnered within the first 24 hours. DJ Khaled makes sure to give his gratitude to PartyNextDoor for being one of the writers on the song. PND says the key to this song’s success is having the perfect person to sing it. He tweeted: “But the real point is she executes like a boss. There’s only one Rihanna.”

can we talk about PND's pen for a minute though? dude don't get the credit he deserve. https://t.co/InZyaf9OV1 — 20/20 (@chrisfrmkro) June 18, 2017

4. “Preach” – Drake featuring PartyNextDoor

PND did more than lend his vocals to kill the hook for this song off of Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late album. Party also has writing credits and production credits as well, making him one of OVO’s most versatile and valuable talents on the roster.

5. “Sex With Me” – Rihanna

PartyNextDoor was personally invited to Rih’s house to put his pen to work for this song. “It was inspiring. She let me into her house, literally,” he says in an interview with Power 98. This track showcases Party’s keen ability to write sultry tracks. “Sex With Me” achieved undeniable success, triggering multiple popular remixes from artists like Fabolous and Trey Songz, as well as sitting comfortably on the charts for weeks.