The summer is here and that means Jordan Brand releases are at an all-time high. One of the most talked about releases is the Public School x Air Jordan 12 retro collection. One of the biggest brands in NYC, yet one of the most low-key brands. You can cop a pair from Nike SNKRS in Paris, Milan and NYC. The biggest surprise of the collection comes from the identification of each colorway which represents a city. The “Wheat” colorway represents NYC, the bordeaux colorway represents Milan and Olive boldly represents Paris. A dope way to present every NYC person’s favorite color. Details have emerged and have pointed to the shoes being released alongside Nike SNKRS stash which will make purchasing the sneakers quite a headache. Consumers will have a chance to purchase early.

Three Cities. Three Colors. One Moment. The Jordan and PSNY #AirJordan XII Retro collection drops June 28 on SNKRS in NYC, Paris and Milan.

We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the release of the Air Jordan 12 x PSNY Collection.