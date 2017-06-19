Major Key…

One thing we know about DJ Khaled is that he can deliver a hit and that’s what he’s been up to lately as he is prepping to release his next album “Grateful.” He continues to be one of the hardest working producers in the game and consistent with his heavy rotation of hits that circulate on the radio. His newest track with Bryson Tiller and Rihanna is sure to hit the airwaves in a “Major” way. Khaled stopped by Stadium Goods for a fan meet-and-greet to promote for his new album and bought along a beautiful pair of his “Air Jordan 3 “Grateful” sneaker. He’s been working with Jordan Brand for quite awhile now and seems like the two have teamed up to release a Air Jordan 3.

The sneakers were on display and they’re most definitely a fire starter. Featured with “We The Best” on the hashtags and a jumpman logo that gives these snazzy kicks a custom boost. Are you going to cop a pair of the “Grateful” sneakers? Check out closer images of the shoe in the gallery below.