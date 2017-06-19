This Friday [June 16, 2017] marked what would have been Tupac Shakur’s 46th birthday, and it came bearing gifts, denoting the day that the late Shakur’s life story would be brought to the big screen in the form of the bionic “All Eyez On Me.”

The film managed to rake in an impressive estimated $27.1 million in its debut weekend, far surpassing analyst expectations of a range of $17 to $20 million.

Directed by Benny Boom, the “Al Eyez On Me” made an attempt at capturing the highs and lows of Tupac’s turbulent life and incredible career.

While audience praise for the film has been positive, film critics have been on the opposite side of the spectrum, harping on Boom’s failed direction in packing 25 years of Tupac into a 2-hour film.

Good or bad, it’s important to note the significance of Pac’s legacy through this film as it served as an introduction to the man behind the persona for the generations that came after his time.

Similar to the success of N.WA.’s Straight Outta Compton, it gives new life to a familiar narrative, and in Hip-Hop, that’s always something to celebrate.