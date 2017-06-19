Today in Source News Flash: After long speculations and rumors surrounding Jay Z‘s album, the rapper finally confirmed that 4:44 is coming and it will be released on June 30th.

Duck Down Records confirmed that Sean Price‘s posthumous album will be released this summer, more specifically, on August 8th which will mark second anniversary of Brownsville legend’s death.

First weekend box office numbers are in, and despite mixed reviews All Eyez on Me exceeds expectations with $27 million domestically.

After months of teasing, it looks as if Skepta’s Mains clothing line is dropping next week.

New Balance and DTLR are releasing 990v4 sneaker in “Stars & Stripes” edition in celebration of July 4th.

A van plowed into pedestrians near a London mosque early Monday, injuring 10 people in what the city’s mayor called a “horrific terrorist attack.”

Indiana Pacers are reportedly in talks with Cleveland Cavaliers to trade Paul George.

