The speculations surrounding the mysterious “4:44” Tidal ads may not have been long, but they definitely were intense. The mood swing accompanying heightened hopes in anticipation for new Hov album, then shattered by another rumor that 4:44 might only be a Tidal movie, was exhausting. But now, the speculations are over, as Tidal, along with Sprint, confirmed that a new Jay Z album is coming – and it’s coming very soon.

Last night, in tweets, both Tidal and Sprint, which recently began a partnership, announced Jay Z‘s 4:44 accompanied by trailer starring Mahershala Ali. Check it out below:

Sprint offers its new customers a free 6-month Tidal membership, and because 4:44 will be available exclusively on this streaming platform, and this way celebrated Tidal x Sprint partnership.

“Today is an exciting day to be a Sprint customer,” said Marcelo Claure, Sprint president and CEO, per a press release. “Jay Z is a global icon and we’re giving customers an incredible opportunity to be among the first to experience his new album 4:44. Our loyal, existing customers, and customers who switch to Sprint, can experience the album exclusively, plus access a complimentary six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi, giving them access to content they can’t get anywhere else.”