While he’s sitting up doing two life sentences, James Rosemond aka Jimmy Henchman has alot on his mind.

During and interview with DJ Vlad, Henchmen vehemently denounces any claims by late entertainment icon Tupac Shakur and NYSDOC inmate Dexter Isaac that he had anything to do with the robbery and shooting of Tupac in Quad Studio in 1994.

For those who’ve seen the ‘Pac biopic All Eyez On Me, judge the accuracy of the movie’s description in comparison to those told by NY radio giant Funkmaster Flex, Isaac and that of Mr. Rosemond’s in this interview.