This Newark native has a few things up his sleeve. From his Rich Takers imprint to his new “Junkie” track, PRINCESIX has a determined idea to keep getting that paper. With his lady LA Lizzle as his business partner, the results are a visual about his addiction to money, filmed in Hollywood, which isn’t a bad place to start when on the look out for that bag. Look out for PRINCESIX’s project when school is back in session.