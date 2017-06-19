Immediately following the release of his fourth studio album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, 2 Chainz and his team give a new meaning to creative album promotion. The Atlanta rapper announced via Twitter that the “Trap Salon” will be open to the public on June 18th, where fans can come and get their nails done for free in support of his latest project.

This strategic effort is a partnership with Spotify and took place at the Sugarcoat Nail & Beauty Bar in Atlanta. The event was this past Sunday, June 18th, from 12PM to 7PM. 2 Chainz invited all his fans in the area to come out and support, tweeting “pretty girls come get ya nails did on da kid get u right for the rest of the week.”

The local nail salon was entirely decked out in pink decor with black spray painted lettering, perfectly coinciding with the album title and theme. Each aspect was carefully planned out and impressively executed, such as the five nail set designs that salon goers were allowed to choose from. Each nail set design was named after a track from 2 Chainz’s album, including “Good Drank”, “Big Amount”, “Blue Cheese”, “4AM”, and “Burglar Bars”. With a line stretching down the block all day and a fully packed interior, the “Trap Salon” overall was very well-received and was credited by many people as a refreshing and ingenious marketing concept.