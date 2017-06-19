Rich the Kid has been seen rubbing elbows with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Quavo, and more. Along with dropping music and making noise, he has been trying to establish his own record label, Rich Forever Music, and under it, he released an EP titled Rich Forever 3, a collaborative project featuring him, Jay Critch, and Famous Dex.

The previous entries in the series featured a lot of different artist; from Playboi Carti to Wiz Khalifa but this time around the tape shows off label’s talent and synergy, However, it does include production by Lab Cook, Richie Souf, Pierre Bourne, Laron, K Swisha, and 808 Shawty.

As far as Rich The Kids solo appearances go, he was previously featured on MADEINTYO‘s “Flooded”. As you wait for the 24-year-old rapper to make more noise this summer, take in Rich Forever 3 below and purchase the project on iTunes.