Snoop Dogg’s Son Takes Over The Runway At Their LA Fashion Show

Last weekend at MADE, Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa debuted their fashion lines for the two-day, two-night event in downtown LA.

Snoop collaborated with west-coast brand Joyrich showcasing the ’90s-era mixed with modern day stoner vibes. The pieces are available for both men and women – featuring a variety of models inlcuding Snoop’s son, Cordell. Check out the photos below!