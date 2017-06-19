Van Hits Pedestrians Near London Mosque In Possible Terrorist Attack

A van ploughed into worshippers outside a mosque in London on Sunday night, killing one person and injuring eight people in what London’s mayor described as “a horrific terrorist attack”.

Officers arrested one man after they were called shortly after midnight to the incident on Seven Sisters Road, near Finsbury Park station.

One man died and eight people were taken to hospital, Scotland Yard said. The 48-year-old driver was arrested by police after being detained by members of public at the scene.

The London Ambulance Service said eight people were taken to hospital and a number of people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The incident followed a series of attacks in Britain.

Eight people were killed and 50 injured on June 3 when three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people at nearby restaurants and bars.

Two weeks earlier, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

On March 22, a man drove a rented car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and stabbed a policeman to death before being shot dead. His attack killed five people.