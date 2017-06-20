ASAP Ferg is back with the week’s installment of #TrapLordTuesday but this week he’s getting a little personal.

On his latest release, “Tango” Ferg teams up with Kanobby for a soulful walk down memory lane, with Feg reflecting on the tougher times in life. From touching on the topic of his father’s death from an apparent kidney failure, to fake love from people, Ferg covers it all.

During an interview on Zane Lowe‘s show on Beats1 radio, Ferg premiered the record, but not before giving fans a brief description of the theme and acknowledging it’s about keeping it real.

“Tango is a record basically that’s like, when people be dancing around with their words, you can’t dance around with your words no more,” he said. “You have to give it straight to them, like raw. You can’t be like dancing around questions and answers, you just got to kind of give it straight up, how it is.”

“Tango” follows the five songs that Ferg released last week to kick off the return of #TrapLordTuesday, including “Nia Long,” “Furious Ferg,” “Plain Jane,” and “Aw Yea” with Lil Yachty.

Up next, Ferg is dropping an “East Coast” remix featuring Busta Rhymes, Cam’ron, Dave East, A$AP Rocky, and French Montana, ahead of his Still Striving album set to drop in August.

Check out the new single below.