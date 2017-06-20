This year’s BET Awards are already shaping up to be a very special occasion. It’s already been announced that the June 25th occasion, held in the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles will be hosted by actress and comedian Leslie Jones and Chance The Rapper will be honored with the Humanitarian Award. Now we know more about who will be gracing the stage with their musical performances.

We were well aware of big names like Migos, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Chris Brown. Now we can expect to see the East Atlanta’s Santa Gucci Mane, fashion icon A$AP Rocky, Khalid, French Montana, and SZA. Coming off of the very well-received release of SZA’s album, CTRL, fans have been clamoring about the announcement that she will be present.

The BET Awards celebrates the achievements of musicians, athletes, actors and actresses. There has always been a huge surprise at the show, so stay tuned for more announcements and prepare yourself for a momentous evening.