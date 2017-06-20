Kamala Harris, Senator of California, has been making many headlines for her outspokenness and fearless approach to handling the male-dominated field in politics. Being both African-American and a woman, she is yet another figure who is breaking down barriers for future generations. Today, she decided to share with us something a little more personal and unrelated to politics, in the form of a playlist titled #AAMAM – All Time Favorites. The collection of songs is dedicated to African-American Music Month, decreed by former President Jimmy Carter to be celebrated annually every June.

The playlist features some of her favorite songs from the past and present, ranging from artists such as A Tribe Called Quest and Lauryn Hill to Childish Gambino and Migos. The 45-song playlist is dedicated to artists who have paved the way and given African-Americans another way of using their voices. You can stream the playlist below and bear witness to how this politician commands the aux cord just as well as she commands a room.