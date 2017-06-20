Yesterday we began our week with a surprise mixtape from R&B icons Chris Brown and Ray J. The 10-song project titled Burn My Name shows Breezy and Ray being, well, themselves. They dive deep in their bags, addressing the haters and multitude of women they’ve encountered in their lives on songs like “F*ck Them Hoes” and “Side B*tch.” We also see them revert back to their younger days of crooning and creating bedroom vibes, like on the ballad “Come Back.”

Vince Staples, Bizzy Bone, Jackie, Payso B, and others join the bonafide hit-makers here as they seek to reach a new point in their careers. Vince Staples’s contribution features a clip from his Hot 97 interview, where he raves about Ray J’s positive impact on music culture. Both Chris Brown and Ray J have storied negative experiences with women, and this mixtape makes it abundantly clear that finding love is no longer on their agenda.

The two good friends have gone to bat for one another in the past, with Chris Brown appearing on “Famous,” Ray J’s response to Kanye West’s “Famous” video. Ray J also spoke up on Chris Brown’s behalf following CB’s arrest in 2016. With both men having albums on the way and Chris Brown’s documentary “Welcome To My Life” coming to us very soon, it actually shouldn’t be all that surprising that they wanted to give fans a taste of what is to come. You can listen to the mixtape below.