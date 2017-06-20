After battling health problems for years, a representative has confirmed Prodigy has passed away at the age of 42.

Mobb’s publicist released the following statement: “It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep. Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”

Prodigy was one half of the powerful and groundbreaking NY rap duo, Mobb Deep, alongside Havoc. The group is known for delivering classic NY style projects and being one of the most successful duos in hip-hop of all time. “Shook Ones (Part II)”, “Survival of the Fittest” and “Quiet Storm” are among some of their notable hit songs. Their demo, “Flavor for the Nonbelievers” was promoted through The Source Magazine’s Unsigned Hype column in 1992.

Fellow NY rap legend and longtime friend, Nas, confirmed the death via Instagram earlier today. Deepest condolences go out to Prodigy’s family, friends, loved ones and supporters. Prodigy’s irreplaceable influence on the hip-hop community shall always live on.