Playboi Carti, 2017’s star on the rise, finally made his late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night [Monday, June 20th]. He performed his smash hit, “Magnolia”, alongside his two keyboardists, drummer and DJ. Carti exuded confidence as he delivered the performance with undeniable energy. The Jimmy Kimmel Live stage has hosted countless hip-hop acts, such as Future, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane and YG.

“Magnolia” is the lead track off of Carti’s self-titled mixtape, which debuted earlier this year. The song has earned indisputable buzz since its drop this past spring. During the 2017 NBA Finals, Sprint aired its Tidal collaboration commercial and “Magnolia” was the backing track to this star-studded promotion. In addition to obtaining millions of plays on various streaming platforms, the deal was sealed when Jay Z himself tweeted about the “incredible” song.

I promise I'm not drunk . Lord Pusha . Carti (Magnolia incredible)ASAP Sean P , Mobb , cudi . Tyler , earl, Snoop!!( almost played myself) — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Carti has been steadily but surely gaining traction these past few years, and with the way 2017 is playing out, this is sure to be the crucial, breakout year for the young artist. Watch Playboi Carti’s performance below.