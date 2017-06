Over the weekend, Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault trial ended with a mistrial. There were many responses on social media – including the creator of the hit series Girls’ – Lena Dunham.

Dunham posted a series of thoughtful tweets from a feminist perspective supporting Cosby’s victims.

The trial is not over and the Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele already stated his plan for a retrial. Watch the latest news on the case reported on The Wendy Williams Show below!