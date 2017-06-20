Prodigy of Mobb Deep has died at age 42. News began circulating after Nas posted an Instagram memorializing the rapper. XXL reports that he was found unconscious this morning and has passed away.

Mobb’s publicist sent XXL the following statement:

“It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep. Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”

The Source sends our condolences to wordsmith’s family and friends.