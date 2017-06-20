Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball will be hosted by Dave Chapelle, and Kendrick Lamar will be performing. The star-studded fundraiser is organized to raise money for her Clara Lionel Foundation.

The Clara Lionel Foundation was made in honor of RiRi’s grandparents, and works towards providing global funding for “innovative education projects and scholarships, healthcare programs, and local micro grants”.

The “Sex With Me” singer issued the following statement on Tuesday [June 20th], expressing her enthusiasm for the annual fundraiser and how far its come so far:

‎I’m thrilled that the incomparable Dave Chappelle will kick things off as the official host of this year’s Diamond Ball and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage for an unforgettable performance. I’m proud of the Clara Lionel Foundation’s significant impact in the world over the years and deeply grateful for the continued support and commitment to advancing our mission.

The Diamond Ball is going down on September 14 at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC.