The third annual STEEZ Day Festival is upon is. The event-which honors late Pro Era member Capital STEEZ, who tragically took his own life nearly five years ago-is set to go down on July 7, what would have been STEEZ’S birthday.

CJ Fly took to twitter to reveal the Kid Super-designed flyer for the event. “Third times a charm. back in NYC #STEEZDAY 🎨 by @KidSuper,” CJ tweeted today (June 20).

This year’s festival will feature acts like A$AP Mob, XXXTentacion, The Underachievers, Ab-Soul, Saba, J.I.D, Jay IDK, and Jazz Cartier.

The festival takes place on Friday, July 7 at New York City’s Playstation Theater. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 23), and can be purchased here.