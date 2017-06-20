SZA really does not stop working, releasing yet another dope visual from the recent CTRL album. This time it’s for the introspective ballad and single, “Drew Barrymore.” The video features the singer and her friends drinking, smoking, eating pizza and parading around New York City. The party finds time to go sledding as the visual is set in the middle of the winter.

SZA confronts the reality of her relationship failing and questions if it is a result of her simply not being good enough. “Drew Barrymore” is easily one of the most introspective songs on her recent TDE-produced project and the visual only emphasizes the conflicting emotions of 20-something female. Actress Drew Barrymore makes a cameo appearance in the video as well (around 2:18 mark), throwing a smile at the SZA as the singer sits on a staircase contemplating her life. You can check the video out above.