Tory Lanez has been mentioned on the blogs a lot recently. One positive story we were all happy to hear was that Tory and Drake finally made a mends.

The two Canadian artists were rivals for years, until a picture of the two together surfaced on Instagram. In an interview with Hot 97, Tory didn’t explain how the beef was squashed, but confirmed that everything was all good.

It’s about music at this point. That was between me and him, I think for it to happen the way it happened it was meant to happen that way. And for whatever the reasons around it were, it’s between me and him.

The “Luv” singer also explained that he spent $35K at a luxury department store after getting discriminated against to make fun of the rude employee, not flex on him.

We were going to the store to spend $35K regardless,” he said. “It wasn’t that we spent money to get at him, because of course the store is still going to get the bread, we gave the store credit to somebody else, so the $35K went to somebody else. That’s why I filmed him on camera, I was like, you should’ve gotten the business, but next time maybe you’ll think twice before you look at somebody based off their appearance and how they look.

Check out the full interview below.