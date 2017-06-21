The “Unidentified” Capsule….

Billionaire Boys Club is heating up this summer and they’re soon releasing am exclusive capsule called the “unidentified” capsule. Sticking to the brand roots the collection features OG Camouflage designs that feature hints of Japanese influence and artwork from artist, ONEQ. Paying homage to the outer space world, one of the standout pieces from the collection includes a split design tee. Are you excited for the upcoming “Unidentified” collection? Coming equipped with tie-dye pieces and space-themed graphics, hoodies, sweatpants and shorts and being presented in the summer 2017 lookbook inspired by outer space.

The collection will release this week in limited quantities and sizes at the BBC store on 7 Mercer and online. Check out images of the collection in the gallery below.