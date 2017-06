This morning (January 21) Big Boi visited Power 105’s ‘The Breakfast Club’ in support of his new album BOOMIVERSE.

The rapper talked about the album, his work outside of the music, the possibility of the Outkast reunion, and his musical sound.

“Since the days of Outkast […] we always wanted to do what everybody else wasn’t. It’s all just to keep reinventing yourself and you’ve got to evolve every time you make music.”

BOOMIVERSE is in stores now, watch the interview up top.