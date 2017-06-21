First Look at Gucci’s New Running Sneaker

G’d up in that Gucci

Gucci on May 29th unveiled its latest heap of apparel, showing off the new colorful Cruise 2018 collection.

Apart of that vintage inspired runway presentation was a pair of chunky kicks possessing a lived in, aged flair. Blatantly displaying Gucci branding on the tongue, the sneaker is white on white with an athletic construction.

This sneaker is the latest in a series of recently debuted high fashion running sneakers, bearing resemblance to the lauded adidas Originals x Raf Simons Ozweego, Kanye West’s latest adidas x Yeezy silhouette and the Balenciaga “Triple-S” shoe. High fashion athletic kicks might just be the trending footwear option for summer 2017.

The kicks drop this fall as part of the Cruise 2018 collection, in a variety of materials and color ways. Stay tuned for more concrete release info.