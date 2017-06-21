G’d up in that Gucci
Gucci on May 29th unveiled its latest heap of apparel, showing off the new colorful Cruise 2018 collection.
Apart of that vintage inspired runway presentation was a pair of chunky kicks possessing a lived in, aged flair. Blatantly displaying Gucci branding on the tongue, the sneaker is white on white with an athletic construction.
This sneaker is the latest in a series of recently debuted high fashion running sneakers, bearing resemblance to the lauded adidas Originals x Raf Simons Ozweego, Kanye West’s latest adidas x Yeezy silhouette and the Balenciaga “Triple-S” shoe. High fashion athletic kicks might just be the trending footwear option for summer 2017.
The kicks drop this fall as part of the Cruise 2018 collection, in a variety of materials and color ways. Stay tuned for more concrete release info.