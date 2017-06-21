Karen Handel, Republican, defeated Jon Ossoff of the Democratic Party in a special election for vacated seats in the House of Representatives, specifically Georgia’s Sixth district that Republicans have controlled for nearly 40 years.

Ossoff, 30 years old, had been working for quite some time to raise money for his campaign, calling on progressives around the country who were in opposition of President Donald Trump. The $25 million raised was not enough to reverse the luck of the Democrats, who suffered defeat in districts within Kansas, Montana and South Carolina.

Handel won the election by a large margin, due to financial contributions of both conservatives and leaders within Republican Party. This victory served to bring the gap between clear Trump supporters and those who were apprehensive about his methods as President, unifying for the common cause of maintaining control of the House. Democrats remain optimistic, acknowledging the loss was not what they had hoped for but there is still much work to be done to combat the wealthy Republicans. African-American voters mobilized in large numbers, indicating how important these elections are across the board.