Multi-Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter India.Arie is excited to announce the release of her upcoming EP SongVersation: Medicine that will be available on all digital platforms June 30. An extension of her 2013 release SongVersation, which received rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Billboard and Vibe among others, this seven song EP is India’s offering during these tumultuous times. The first single featured on the EP “I Am Light” (Click Here) appeared on the Beyond The Lights soundtrack as well as she performed “Breathe” (Click Here) alongside Erykah Badu on the 2016 Soul Train Awards.
“‘SongVersation: Medicine’ was made to be listened to in a quiet time, prayer, meditation, Yoga,” states Arie who continues, “My wish is that these songs bring softness, clarity, calm, and inspiration.”
Since her introduction to the music industry in 2001 with her debut album Acoustic Soul, India.Arie’s mission has always been to spread love, healing, peace, and joy through the power of words and music. Since 2011, India has been touring around the country with performance paradigm that she calls, SongVersation, which is an interactive experience that is part meditation, part prayer, part fellowship and part action. Fans had the opportunity to view her SongVersation nationally in 2016 when she appeared on OWN’s Super Soul Sessions (Click Here) and took the attendees on a journey on how to use their life experiences to break down, break through, break the shell, elevate and fly to being worthy of a better life.