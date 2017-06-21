Its been a lot going on with Jay-Z lately. He recently welcomed his twins, who reportedly arrived early, and got inducted into the Songwriter Hall of Fame. Page Six reports that Jigga will be touring following the release of his 4:44 album.

Artists typically go on tour a month of their album release, but a source reports:

There is a tour to follow. It was originally planned for summer but has been moved to fall because of the kids.

Although the tour has been pushed back, Jay will be hitting the stage at his Made in America Festival, The Meadows, and Austin City Limits.