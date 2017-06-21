The Chicago River transformed into a magnificent red carpet for the world premiere of Michael Bay’s Transformers: The Last Knight. On Tuesday, June 20, the Windy City hosted the special screening, as the cast, including Mark Wahlberg, Jerrod Carmichael, Anthony Hopkins and others attended the red carpet.

The fifth installment of the popular series follows Optimus Prime, who finds his dead home planet, Cybertron. He discovers he was responsible for its destruction, and in order to bring Cybertron back to life, but in Optimus needs to find a fiercely protected artifact that is on Earth.

Check out the red carpet gallery:

Transformers: The Last Knight is in theaters now. Click here for tickets!

Photo credit: MichaelBay.com, Juan Anthony Gonzalez