The adidas Harden Vol.1 officially unveils today. Professional basketball player James Harden shows off the new collaboration featuring the multi-color Primeknit signature sneaker. The first pair to arrive will be the “Night Life” theme on July 1st – color way black and white with XENO three stripes on the heel and glow in-the-dark elements. The collection will run for $160 USD at adidas and select retailers.