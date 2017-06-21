With the NBA Draft approaching soon, teams are gearing up to make big moves in anticipation of the 2017-2018 NBA season. One of the biggest moves so far occurred yesterday (June 21) when the Los Angeles Lakers traded their starting point guard D’Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for former All-Star center Brook Lopez and the 27th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The Lakers, rumored to be clearing up cap room for superstar Paul George or even LeBron James, were able to rid themselves of Mozgov’s $54 million contract and add another scoring option on inside threat Lopez. LA seems like the inevitable destination for UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball, so moving Russell, who had issues with maturity and overall development, will allow Ball full freedom at the starting point guard position.

The Nets have struggled very much over the last few years, but Russell has shown how dangerous he can be on the court when he’s locked in. Perhaps a change of scenery, and a familiar face in Mozgov coming along with him, will benefit the 21-year old. Stay tuned for more big moves leading up to the NBA Draft, happening live this Thursday, June 22nd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.