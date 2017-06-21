The Source caught up with the co-founders of Lajabu 7 to discuss the finer details of launching a luxury sneaker brand. We interviewed them and learned more about their influence and going from design to manufacturer.

Tell us about Lajabu 7.

LAJABU SEVEN is a German based, luxury fashion brand with ingenuity and style focusing on footwear for men and women sold worldwide. We had a vision of creating a masterpiece like none other before where our designs were influenced and inspired by our travels in Africa. We wanted the finest materials and leather goods for our footwear so we sourced the best of the best leather manufacturers in Italy. LAJABU SEVEN is manufactured in Le Marche, Italy the home of Italian leather manufacturers, with excellent hand-craftsmanship and the finest materials by the most skilled artisans in the world. We are proud to present a brand where each shoe is handcrafted and constructed with unique style and sophistication, setting the new trend in luxury footwear. The King Cobra postured on the heel of all LAJABU SEVEN footwear, is our pledge in delivering “Royalty on Soles”.

Describe each of your roles and the importance it holds at Lajabu 7.

Lars: We mostly share our roles at LAJABU SEVEN, decisions are made through an agreement between both of us and everything regarding operations, designs and creativity is a symphony of both our thoughts and ideas. When it boils down to the essentials, I am more the one taking care of the finances in the company – making sure we are liquid enough, have realistic projections for our financial future and maintain a good cash flow.

Leon: While Lars takes care of the finances, my role focusses more on the marketing. I try to reach the people out there. Let them see our content and come up with the concepts behind it. I also keep track of the data and marketing methods that work best with our consumers. It’s the less creative and more boring part of marketing but still much needed.

Explain how Hip-Hop culture has impacted you and the brand.

Leon: My favorite music is Hip-Hop, RnB and African music. But it all started with Hip-Hop as it was the first music I ever really was a fan. That has always been an influence. Lars and I produced our own beats, wrote lyrics and even tried to rap a little bit but we quickly figured that we should stick to designing rather than making music. Hip-Hop has a big impact on LAJABU SEVEN because Hip-Hop culture has the best taste, know how to dress and especially know what sneakers to wear.

Lars: Since I was a little kid I have grown up with the musical and cultural impact of Hip-Hop. It has always been fascinating to me how the music allows for self-expression and spreading awareness of surrounding situations and can inspire generations to make impact and be empowered. It inspired us to self-express and shoot for the stars.

How many years experience do you have in the industry?

Lars: Truthfully spoken the only real experience in the industry has come from the day we started. This would be three years from now. It was more like a jump into the unknown, fueled by passion and driven by ambition.

Leon: That’s right. We have always been interested in good style and exotic footwear but there was never a profession in that industry before. The talent and the passion was always there. And it grew with the experience throughout the years.

What are some details of your journey getting the brand started?

The two of us have always been interested in sneakers and footwear. It all started with collecting many sneakers. Special editions and sneakers that were rare to get. That’s what drove us to hunt for the sneakers that almost nobody had. The sneakers we collected looked nice but all those sneakers never really satisfied our desires completely. So we just thought we want to customize our own sneaker. The perfect sneaker. Never did we think we would launch a luxury sneaker brand. We soon started seeing our own design potential and thought that our designs looked too good to just keep them to ourselves.

Looking for the right manufacturer was a headache. It took time because we were sure, all we want to create is excellence. We eventually found the one manufacturer that we trusted, that was able to create the masterpiece by hand. The best Italian artisans, the best Italian leather, the best Italian jeweler. All this combined makes the LAJABU SEVEN sneaker so extraordinary – with much tradition and sophistication crafted by hand.

What’s your favorite part of your job?

You are constantly coming up with new creative ways to express yourself, express your ideas and your thoughts. It is incredible how challenging at the same time how fun it is to jump into the jungle of fashion. Then again it is not a job, it is more of a passion, hobby and joy than anything else. It’s what wakes us up in the morning and what we don’t like to let go of when it’s time to get some rest. It’s the hustle and excitement that comes from entering the jungle as brothers side to side and the Cobra in the back.

What is the worst part of the sneaker industry?

It is a jungle… and even more so once you enter the luxury segment of the industry. You have to survive and activate your killer instincts. People often do not want to take you seriously. They think you are small so you must be bad. They don’t want you to win. You have to always be at least 7 steps ahead. But at the same time it’s positive because it is a challenge, a big challenge but we really like challenges. It keeps us busy. It keeps us woke. And it makes us strive to become better and stronger everyday.

What are your inspirations?

Inspiration for us to create the brand and certain designs has always been our travels through Africa. We have a lot of family and friends in Africa where our connection to the continent has always been strong. The name LAJABU7 consists of the African Kiswahili word AJABU which means “extraordinariness”. The L stands for the two designers Leon and Lars. The number 7 has always been our lucky number and is as well considered the number of completion. So the L and the 7 frame the extraordinariness. In addition, Cape Town has been the inspiration for the Gold plated King Cobra on the heel of the shoe and the brand’s icon. In particular the Cape Cobra that has a natural gold color and can only be found in Cape Town, South Africa. The Cobra is a very majestic animal that represents power, strength and royalty. That’s how we represent “Royalty On Soles”. Every customer that wears a LAJABU SEVEN sneaker will feel royal on our soles.

What advice can you give on achieving success in the footwear industry?

Be unique. Be yourself. Take action. More walking less talking. Let your brand have a voice and let that voice be powerful, generous and honest. You need to distinguish between the short-term and the long-term. You will need incredible patience and endurance for the long-term. For the short-term, decision-making, welcoming failure and speed are critical to build a brand of any kind. Always sell a brand not a product.

What should we look out for in 2017 (in regards to your brand)?

We will have a lot of great works with influencers and celebrities. We are launching our store presence in the last quarter of this year and we will eventually offer a full customization platform for our members in which they can pick and choose from a great variety of exclusive materials. You will be in the position to have your 1 of 1 pair handcrafted from our best artisans with the colors, materials and metals you desire. We might also introduce our low-top to the exclusive members of our LAJABU SEVEN family in the last quarter of this year already, but this will only be for exclusive members. They will go public and be available in early 2018 but they will be very limited as well so you better stay tuned.