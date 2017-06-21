Looks Like JAY-Z Will Be Heading On Tour in the Fall

Now that the news about JAY-Z‘s forthcoming 4:44 album is confirmed, one would think that we should just patiently wait for more information regarding the promotion of it.

Truth is, we can’t. And we definitely can’t wait to see Hov on tour. Rumors surrounding series of concerts have been going around for a while now. However, it looks like we’re going to have to wait a few months.

As reported by Page Six, JAY-Z might be postponing the kick-off due to recent birth of the Carter twins. But don’t fear! Mr. Carter has committed to three festival appearances, so far, including the Meadows Festival (New York, NY), Made in America (Philadelphia, PA) and Austin City Limits (Austin, TX).

Good news is, we will have plenty of time to get familiar with 4:44 before Hov hits one of the arenas nearby. 4:44 drops Friday, June 30.