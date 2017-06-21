On The Rise: We Think That It’s Time For Everyone To Look At Lolly

Some of you may know her from Vine, some may know her as a rising Fashionista taking the internet by storm, others may know her from her travels around the world, but here at The Source, we’ve been looking at Lolly as a rising rap star. With unreleased tracks produced by Grammy Award winner, Chase N. Chase, and anticipation surrounding a possible album drop, Lolly has kept the web in a stir. But she fed her faithful following with a hard hitting freestyle to Future’s smash hit, “Mask Off”, titled “Tramadol”.

Although this song/video was just a funny track, displaying Lolly’s bubbly personality, she has actual singles, and songs ready for her album, that we’ve already heard.

What Lolly did do with this video was show her ability to boost a brand. First seen rocking K Swiss gear, from her partnership with them. In other scenes, Lolly is rocking Localz Only, a rising brand in New Orleans, LA, created by Artist/Producer/Engineer, Kr3wcial. Also, Lolly rocks a custom Dickie Suit, which is one of the most popular street styles in New Orleans right now.

This shows Lolly to be super multi-dimensional, funny, creative, stylish, talented, well traveled, versatile, all attributes that describe who this young superstar is. You can check out the video for “Tramadol” below, and we’ve also thrown in an Edward Buckles visual, where Lolly explains New Orleans slang, in a very Lolly way.