On The Rise: Tony Mike Is Being Honest On His New Track

Tony Mike just released “Honest”, which is the first single of his forthcoming mixtape Gone Until.

The song details the struggle that every independent artist endures as they rise to the top. “I’m from the garden n*gga New Jersey raised me”, Tony raps over the silky beat.

If you’re evolving and becoming a better version of yourself in all aspects of life, this song needs to be in rotation on your playlist. Stay tuned for the mixtape.